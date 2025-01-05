Tiger 5k and Fun Run benefits schools

On your mark, get set, let’s run! This year’s Tiger 5k and Fun Run gets underway on Saturday, May 17, at 9 a.m. on the Heights High track.

At this annual fun community event, 5k runners will start at 9 a.m. after a lively warm-up on the football field. A certified course open to all ages and abilities, the 5k is for runners and walkers alike. The Fun Run, for younger athletes, will begin at 10 a.m.

Heights public elementary school PTAs host the event to benefit all elementary schools in the district. The funds raised are divided equally and provide enrichment events and programs within each school.

Canterbury, Oxford, Noble, and Gearity elementary school PTAs all host run clubs within their buildings, where students learn the importance of healthy exercise and experience community-building through sports. “Noble Elementary is expecting 50 students from our club to participate in the race again this year,” said Lynne Gaines, Noble intervention specialist and run club director.

Oxford Elementary School started its run club in 2023 to prepare students for the upcoming 5k. “We talk about stretching, running techniques, and good eating habits,” said Vershawn Grimes, Oxford PTA president, who noted that the club continues to grow each year. “This year we have 30 students participating! The students are excited to run, receive their medals and ice cream after the race. It’s a great event bringing the community together.”

“Canterbury has a run club this spring as one of our afterschool enrichment programs,” said club co-director Julie Jowett. “We have 10 kids in the club for the next five weeks with two adult instructors. The last group meeting of the club will be at the Tiger 5k! The kids have been working so hard, and we are excited to see how they progress in the upcoming weeks. They have had so much fun running with their peers!”

Be sure to stick around after the race, too. There will be ice cream provided by Heights High alumni Pete and Mike of Mitchell’s Ice Cream, a DJ, raffle tables, community organizations' tables, and a food truck. All registered runners will receive an official Tiger 5K t-shirt.

Sign up in advance to participate at https://runsignup.com/tiger5k2025. Direct all questions/sponsorship/donation inquiries to HeightsTiger5K@gmail.com. To volunteer, visit https://signup.com/mobileweb/2.0/vspot.html?activitykey=1272036750059#choose_event_page. Highlights from last year’s run can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/949263632.

(If you live along the race course, be aware that the police department will temporarily block or limit traffic. Organizers appreciate your patience, and can’t wait to see you at the race!)