Register by May 15 for summer music camp

It has been 20 years since the founding of the Reaching Heights Summer Music Camp—a summer enrichment experience for Heights middle-school musicians.

This year, the weeklong camp begins June 9. It is open to this year’s sixth- , seventh- and eighth-graders who are enrolled in their school’s instrumental music program and want to immerse themselves in music, have fun, work hard, and grow by leaps and bounds. The camp experience ends with a public performance for the community on June 14.

Families who reside in the CH-UH district can register their musicians until May 15. Online registration is available at www.reachingheights.org/summer-music-camp-registration.

Each summer the camp experience transforms the up to 90 middle-school attendees as musicians, team players and risk takers. With extended effort, practice, and focused personal support and encouragement from high school mentors and professional musicians and educators, campers discover they can achieve far more than they ever imagined.

Dan Heim, director of orchestras at Heights High, is the camp’s music director. Many of the camp’s music professionals are school district educators, alumni of Heights High’s music program, or alumni of the camp. The staff-to-camper ratio is one to three.

Heights Summer Music Camp is possible because of committed families, motivated students, generous donors, and a strong partnership with the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school district. A grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture helps fund the music professionals who provide expert instruction.

The camp is a core program of Reaching Heights, and one way it contributes to the success of the school district’s music education program. To learn more visit www.reachingheights.org.