Officer West memorial fundraiser is May 18

Boss Dog Brewing Company, at 2179 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, will host this year’s Mega Raffle Event to benefit The Officer Jason D. West Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships for Cleveland Heights Police Academy cadets.

The family-friendly event is planned for Sunday, May 18, 5–8 p.m. The event is free and will include finger food and a chance to vie for silent-raffle prizes donated by area businesses.

Regular menu items, beer and other beverages from the bar will be available for purchase.

The memorial organization holds the Mega Raffle each year to raise money for the scholarship fund. “It is the only fundraising event we hold, and all money raised during this fundraiser goes directly to the scholarships,” said Board President Lita Gonzalez.

In 2024, the organization awarded six scholarships, totaling $22,500, to Joseph El Biri, Patrick Burke, Daniel Martinez, David Priebe, Gabriella Walter, and Cara Wood. Burke and Martinez are now Cleveland Heights Police Department officers. Anna Franklin, who received a scholarship in 2023, is also a Cleveland Heights police officer.

The Officer Jason D. West Memorial Fund is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization founded by Heights residents, businesses, and police officers to remember Officer West’s dedication to law enforcement. He was killed in 2007 when he responded to a domestic disturbance call.



For more information, contact Gonzalez at 216-410-4577 or lita.gonzalez@att.net, or visit https://officerjasonwest.org. For event updates, see the group’s Facebook page (The Officer Jason D. West Memorial Fund).