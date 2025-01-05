'Look Up' is this year's Memorial Day parade theme

As it has for decades, this year’s University Heights Memorial Day Parade will commemorate those lost in service to our country, and celebrate the freedoms they fought for and left behind for us to enjoy.

This year’s theme is “Look Up.”

The parade will once again step off from Silsby Road, west of City Hall, at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day (Monday, May 26), with a ceremony immediately following.

It’s the longest-running eastside parade in Cleveland. The city of University Heights has proudly held its annual Memorial Day Parade since 1966 (with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled due to the pandemic).

“This is not only the oldest and largest parade on the eastside, it’s also the best,” said University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “The community is proud of this signature event that brings us all together.”

“Last year, we took our theme from the updated Superman motto, ‘Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow,’ ” said Deanna Bremer Fisher, who handles special projects for University Heights.

“As we know, the creators of Superman, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, after enjoying some success, moved up the hill to University Heights,” noted Bremer Fisher. “The ‘Better Tomorrow’ theme fit so well in 2024, that we used it for the Memorial Day Parade and other events throughout the year.

“With a new year, we began a search for a new theme. Then we saw the trailer for the new Superman movie, with all the Greater Cleveland landmarks, and the poster with the new tagline, 'Look Up’. Once again, it seemed to embody the better world that America’s service men and women fought for and the hope that we sorely need today.”

The parade will feature Robin VanLear’s Romare Bearden Puppets and Dance Hall Girl Dancers, the Rocket Car, the Batmobile, stiltwalkers, Ms. Mish Mosh from Bialy’s Bagels, a Dixieland band, and more.

The parade route runs down Silsby Road, between Ashurst and Canterbury roads, and concludes at Gearity Professional Development School.

After the parade, residents are invited to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony in the Gearity gym at 12:30 p.m., featuring patriotic songs played by the University Heights Symphonic Band.