Library offers paid teen summer internships

This summer, Heights Libraries will provide two paid technology internships to teens as part of its Teen Tech Ambassador Program. Now in its ninth year, the internship provides two qualified high school students with the opportunity to learn real-life job skills through hands-on activities in the library’s Continuing Education Department.

Each intern receives a $1,000 stipend. Internship application packets (application, resume, and copy of school transcript) will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, May 16, and can be found at www.heightslibrary.org.

The program is open to Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents between the ages of 16 and 19. Anyone younger than 18 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian to participate in the program. Applicants must be able to commit to a total of 96 hours within the nine-week period from June 1 to Aug. 2. The interns will be scheduled 12–16 hours weekly.

Derrick Mason, Heights Libraries’ continuing education manager, said the program provides a great balance of tech and “soft skills”—traits that enable people to interact effectively and positively with others. “Patience and empathy are a big part of any public service job,” said Mason. “It goes beyond tech skills. We’re looking for teens who have compassion and enjoy helping and teaching others as well as an enthusiasm for technology.”

The program’s goal is to provide on-the-job training in digital literacy and technology training, and the opportunity to develop emotional intelligence in a professional working environment. Interns will learn a variety of software programs, and shadow library staff to learn how best to help library customers in the computer lab and multi-media lab at the Lee Road branch.

By the end of the program, interns will demonstrate what they have learned by co-teaching a computer class with help from one of the library’s tech trainers. Interns will also have the opportunity to document their work and achievements using Adobe Portfolio.