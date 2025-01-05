Learn about the Landmark Commission at May 22 open house

Since its founding in 1973, Cleveland Heights’ Landmark Commission has worked to safeguard and promote the city’s heritage and historic quality, improve property values, protect and enhance the community’s attractions, support businesses, enhance the visual and aesthetic character of the city, and foster civic pride in the historical beauty of its neighborhoods.

Residents are invited to learn more about the Landmark Commission and explore Cleveland Heights’ first landmark, the Superior Road Schoolhouse, at an open house at the building on Thursday, May 22.

For additional information, to apply to join the commission or to nominate a property, visit www.clevelandheights.gov/260/Historic-Landmarks.

Councilman Harold Klarreich recommended the creation of the Landmark Commission in early 1973, inspired by those in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. The city designated the Superior Road Schoolhouse, 14391 Superior Road, a landmark in September 1974.

Since then, the city has designated 66 properties as landmarks, including commercial buildings, apartments, private homes and even the Bradford Road Cinder Path.

The Landmark Commission works with property owners, city officials and other interested parties to find solutions for issues that can confront historic properties, from appropriate roofing materials to compatible additions.

Nominations for new landmarks that preserve and promote the buildings, works of art and other objects of historical or architectural value to the community are welcomed at any time.

