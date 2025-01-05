Kick off summer with Kids Day

Kids Day returns to Coventry Village on Sunday, June 1. This free, family-friendly event will be filled with giant inflatables, live music, games, face painting, creative crafts and the grand opening of Coventry PEACE Park.

The renovated park, which boasts a 30-foot-tall climbable cardinal perched atop the all-new playground, will debut walking trails that tell a story as you stroll, a play field, and a performing art stage.

Next door in Coventry Village, the School of Rock will host four free concerts featuring musicians ranging from 7-year-olds under the lights for their first time to high-schoolers who are (let’s face it) already better than most adults will ever be.



Rule of Sock will plug in at 11:30 a.m., followed by Arena Rock, then Blondie Vs Pretenders, and lastly Southern Rock. Come one, come all to hear favorite hits, including “We Will Rock You,” “Heart of Glass,” and maybe “Free Bird!”



Coventry Village’s cafes and shops will be lined with fun ways to engage, play, and celebrate the start of summer. While joining in a scavenger hunt for the region’s best pancakes, French fries, milkshakes or sushi, young visitors just might bump into a friendly neighborhood superhero hanging around for photos. Not to be excluded, parents and caretakers can peruse some of the region’s most beloved local stores—picking up a posh set of Birk’s from Passport to Peru; a new sizzling, summer science-fiction novel from Mac’s Backs; and the missing piece to their vinyl or gaming catalog at The Exchange.

To bookend this event-filled day, Heights Libraries kicks off its 2025 Summer Reading program with resources, activities and an inaugural concert at the renovated park, where the soulful, jazzy stylings of Erin Nicole Neal & the Chill Factors will ease families into the perfect Sunday afternoon.

Kids Day is all about creating lasting memories for families in the community, and Coventry Village is grateful to its donors, volunteers, sponsors partners. For more details and ways to participate, visit www.coventryvillage.org or Coventry Village’s social media accounts.