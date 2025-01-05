June 1 concert evokes nature's rhythms

The Resonance Project will present its final concert of the season on Sunday, June 1, 5 p.m., at Forest Hill Church Presbyterian.

Featuring CLE Concierto and Senegalese drummer Papa Assane M’Baye, the performance will be a dynamic celebration of Baroque music and African drums.

The program comprises Vivaldi’s ever-popular L’estate (Summer) with violinist Ann Yu, the newly rediscovered La tempestad del mar by Spanish composer Davide Perez, and the revolutionary Le Cahos by Jean-Féry Rebel, in a special arrangement by cellist René Schiffer.

M’Baye will bring to life a vibrant array of percussion instruments—including the dun-dun, djembe, and gourd water drums—inviting audiences to partake of a visceral experience of rhythm and nature.

Tickets ($15–20) and and additional information are available at www.rmseries.com. The Resonance Project is committed to accessibility—pay-what-you-can options are always available.