It may be time for a new mayor

Dan Horrigan did not last long as Cleveland Heights City Administrator. Nor did Danny Williams and Joe Sinnott, who preceded Horrigan in that position.

The mayor’s personal assistant did not last long either, nor did a marketing specialist, three finance directors, two parks and recreation directors, a communications director, a payroll administrator, or the general manager of Cain Park.

Mayor Seren’s failure to retain so many key employees leads me to question his ability to govern.

Seren’s relationship with city council has been awful. He has not done enough to remedy this.

And some now claim that Mayor Seren’s wife is giving orders to employees and bullying them. Horrigan suggested in an e-mail that this was so frequent that she had created a “hostile work environment.” Seren has not done enough to restrain his wife.

And Mayor Seren signed a questionable contract with Burges & Burges, a firm well known for election consulting work. He may be using public funds in an improper manner for his own partisan political purposes.

Cleveland Heights has far too much drama at City Hall these days. The new “strong mayor” system might not be a problem. But the person leading that system certainly is. Hopefully a different and better leader will be chosen by voters in the coming November election. Our city deserves one.