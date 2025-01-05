Heights Music Hop seeks sponsors and bands

Let’s get ready to rock! Or folk, hip hop, classical, jazz and any other of a multitude of musical genres that will be represented at this year's 13th annual Height Music Hop.

FutureHeights’ Heights Music Hop is a free, annual music festival that promotes local music and celebrates the diversity of Cleveland Heights and University Heights. Launched in 2013, the festival has evolved into a premier celebration of the community’s artistry and authenticity—as well as just a good time. In 2025, FutureHeights continues the tradition of showcasing abundant local talent and supporting businesses in the Heights’ commercial districts.

This year’s hop is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 19, 5–10 p.m., in Cedar Fairmount; Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Noble Gardeners’ Market; Saturday, Sept. 20, 5–10 p.m., in Cedar Lee; and Sunday, Sept. 21, from noon to 7 p.m., in Coventry Village.

Now, FutureHeights is looking for venues, sponsors and artists to help fill out the roster! For more information about how to sign up as a venue or apply as an artist, go to www.futureheights.org and click on Events → 2025 Music Hop.

If you have questions or would like to volunteer, reach out to Brenda Bailey at 216-320-1423 or bbailey@futureheights.org.