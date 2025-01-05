Foundation-church partnership combats food insecurity

On the last Friday of every month, the food pantry at Church on the Heights opens its doors to families in need.

In March, the pantry supplied more than 2,000 pounds of pantry staples, meat, and fresh fruit and vegetables, serving 41 households and a total of 127 individuals.

Cleveland-based The Steak Club Foundation, a nonprofit formed in 2018, plays a crucial role in sustaining this mission. With a commitment to feeding the hungry, the foundation provides essential funding; food donations of fresh produce, proteins, canned goods, and other staple items; and volunteer support to keep the pantry stocked and operational.

Every bag of groceries handed out represents a sigh of relief for a struggling parent. Every meal prepared with these provisions brings comfort to a child who might have otherwise faced an empty plate. The stories of gratitude from the recipients echo the importance of continued support and community involvement.

Volunteers are the heart and soul of the food pantry, dedicating their time to ensure each guest is welcomed with dignity and respect. They sort donations, pack bags, and offer kind words of encouragement. For many, this work is personal, as they have either faced food insecurity themselves or know someone who has. Their dedication reinforces the belief that no one should have to endure hunger alone.

As food insecurity continues to challenge families in Cleveland Heights, the work of the Church on the Heights and The Steak Club Foundation remains more vital than ever. They invite the community to join their mission—whether through donations, volunteering, or simply spreading awareness. They believe that, through collective action, no neighbor needs to go hungry.

For those in need, for those who wish to help, and for those who believe in the power of community, the May food pantry is May 23. The Church on the Heights' food pantry stands as a testament to what can be achieved when compassion meets action.

To get involved or make a donation, visit www.thesteak.club.