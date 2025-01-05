Chamber Collective to perform May 25

Cleveland Chamber Collective returns to Disciples Christian Church (3663 Mayfield Road) on Sunday, May 25, at 3 p.m., with a concert in its Music of America series featuring world premieres by local composers.

The concert includes the world premiere The Percussionists’ Grimoire, a piece for percussion and electronics. (A grimoire is a book of magic spells and, like those texts, numerology and symbolism inspire the musical choices of the work.) Instruments utilized in this collection range from solo tambourine to drum set. There is also an electronic solo comprising sounds from a waterphone; and a work by Missy Mazzoli for solo violin, Dissolve, O My Heart, which references Bach’s Partita in D Minor. It will be performed by Emily Cornelius.

The Collective will also premiere Eric Charnofsky’s Vignettes, a multi-movement work comprising seven miniatures, each exploring various complementary timbres and textures. Linda White, flutist, will perform Water, Fire, Air, Earth by Eric D. Gould. The concert’s finale, Lyric Suite, brings together White, Charnofsky and cellist Jeff Singler in a sweeping work by Katherine Hoover.

This free concert will also be available live online, and later remixed and presented on the band’s YouTube channel. For more information about the show or the ensemble, visi www.chambercollective.com.