AARP chapter celebrates 30 years

Cleveland Heights Chapter #5018 of AARP Inc. celebrated its 30th anniversary on Feb. 27 at the Cleveland Heights Senior Activity Center (SAC). The event, chaired by Sherldean Davis and Muriel Craig, included games, a photo booth, a selfie station, an anniversary card signing, and refreshments.

The Cleveland Heights Chapter received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. Shontel M. Brown. Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren presented the chaper with a Proclamation of Congratulations. Kalitha Williams, AARP Ohio’s outreach and advocacy manager, and Robyn Kaltenbach, AARP Ohio’s associate state director for advocacy and community engagement, presented the chapter with a Certificate of Achievement.

Chapter members support AARP’s national, state and local initiatives by annually participating in Ohio AARP Lobby Day, which underscores AARP’s unwavering commitment to grassroots strategies and direct engagement between volunteers and elected officials.

A favorite chapter activity is Wish of a Lifetime Cupid Crew, whose goal is to combat social isolation by hand-delivering Valentine’s Day cards and roses to local seniors. Members are encouraged to say hello, send a card, deliver a rose or call someone in their neighborhood experiencing isolation.

Another national initiative that CH AARP members participate in is HomeFit, which focuses on ways people of all ages can modify their homes to safely age-in-place by assisting in making small home repairs.

Members also participate in shredding events, man informational tables at events such as the Ohio State Fair, offer free tax preparation, Smart Driver courses, and fraud prevention and decluttering presentations.

The chapter supports seniors identified by the Cleveland Heights SAC’s social worker. Members also support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and annually sponsor children’s book giveaways.

You don’t have to be retired—or old—to join AARP, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that empowers people to choose how they live as they age. While AARP is dedicated to those 50 and older, anyone 18 and older can become an associate member, allowing them to enjoy many of the same benefits of full members, except for some age-specific services. To be a full member, one must be at least 50 years old.

Cleveland Heights AARP Chapter #5018 meets the last Thursday of each month (except July and August) at the Cleveland Heights Senior Activity Center, 1 Monticello Boulevard.

Meeting business is followed by informative presentations. The chapter also hosts special social events and bus tours throughout the year. You must be a member of the national AARP (www.aarp.org) to be a member of the CH chapter.