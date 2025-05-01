Vote for Best of the Heights finalists by May 15

One thing is certain: the Heights community knows how to rally behind its local businesses.

Residents responded to FutureHeights’ call for nominations for its 2025 Best of the Heights Awards, and now it’s time to vote for the finalists.

The top three vote-getters in each category appear on the ballot. View the names of the finalists and vote online at at www.futureheights.org, or use the paper ballot on page 16 in the May print issue of the Heights Observer.

Don't delay—voting ends May 15.

The 2025 Best of the Heights award winners will be announced on Thursday, May 29, 6–8 p.m., at an in-person gathering at The Fairmount Cocktail Bar, 2448 Fairmount Blvd. [Note: This date, time and venue are updates from what was originally announced.] All Heights business owners and community members are welcome to attend the celebration. Light refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will be available. Visit www.futureheights.org to RSVP for the event. A complete list of winners will be published in the June issue of the Heights Observer.

Since 2005, FutureHeights has conducted the Best of the Heights Awards to recognize the unique attributes of businesses in Cleveland Heights and University Heights, as well as their contributions to the local economy. The Best of the Heights Awards aim to highlight local businesses and promote the importance of shopping locally.