University Heights launches free-composting pilot program

University Heights residents have adapted to the new curbside recycling program and now can take the next step—composting.

Through a Special Project Grant from the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, all residents can now compost food scraps free of charge at Walter Stinson Community Park during a six-month pilot program with Rust Belt Riders (RBR) that begins May 1 and runs through Oct. 31.

Once the pilot is completed, the city of University Heights will analyze the results and make a recommendation to either discontinue the program or include it in the 2026 municipal budget.

Food scrap collection bins are located at the Saybrook Road-side of Walter Stinson Community Park. This service can accept 100% of kitchen-generated food scraps, but no liquids, plastic, or trash. Bins are accessible via a 4-digit lock code made available upon online registration for the program.

Here’s how it works:

1) Sign up for free online. Visit www.universityheights.com/compost-food-scraps, to register today.

2) Collect food scraps at home. RBR recommends collecting scraps in a 5-gallon bucket with a lid. Most food scraps are accepted. For a detailed list of acceptable items, visit rustbeltriders.com/whatcanicompost.

3) Bring food scraps in a bucket or other container to the drop-off bins at The Walt. You can line the bucket with a paper bag or a BPI-certified compostable bag, or just put the food scraps directly into the bin itself. Do not use plastic bags.

4) Unlock the bin with the unique code you received during registration.

5) Dump food scraps into the bin and re-lock it. Participants should plan on depositing their food scraps into the collection bins once per week.

What’s compostable? A good rule of thumb is: If it is food, it can be composted. This includes raw and cooked food, moldy cheese, pits, peels, shells, nuts, seeds, bones, and pantry items.

Which items are not acceptable? Human waste, including diapers and used tissues; dyed cardboard; pizza boxes; pet food; Q-Tip’s; rubber bands and twist-ties; staples; plastic wrap; junk mail; and pet waste.

Composting’s benefits include keeping the kitchen clean, supporting the soil and protecting the environment. When you divert food scraps from the garbage can to a RBR compost bin, you’ll keep a cleaner, less smelly kitchen. RBR composting participants have reported generating less food waste in the long term.

When applied to tree lawns, yards and neighborhoods, compost can help offset rainwater runoff and remove up to 95% of pollutants from water before it reaches wastewater treatment plants.

By composting your food scraps, rather than putting them in the trash or down the garbage disposal, you prevent methane from entering the atmosphere.

For more information, visit rustbeltriders.com.