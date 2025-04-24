May 2 concert explores themes of oppression

The Resonance Project at Forest Hill Church continues its first season on May 2, 7:30 p.m., with a powerful and unsettling program confronting themes of political oppression.



Violinist Ann Yu, cellist Sarah Tindall, and pianist Irwin Shung will present In the Face of Silence, a chamber music recital featuring Shostakovich's tormented Piano Trio No. 2 and Prokofiev's chilling Violin Sonata No. 1, both written in Stalin's Russia amid the devastation of World War II.



The program will include a lively talk by Shung, who founded the popular library series "How to Fall in Love with Classical Music."



The Resonance Project is a nonprofit organization based at Forest Hill Church Presbyterian, 3031 Monticello Blvd., in Cleveland Heights. This concert is part of its mission to make classical music accessible to a wider audience. The Resonance Project has quickly gained popularity among Heights classical music enthusiasts, selling out premium seating for its first three events and attracting a diverse crowd.



Tickets range from $15 to $20, with pay-what-you-can options available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rmseries.com.





