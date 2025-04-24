May 2 concert explores themes of oppression

by QinYing Tan

Sarah Tindall (cello), Irwin Shung (piano) and Ann Yu (violin) will perform on May 2.

The Resonance Project at Forest Hill Church continues its first season on May 2, 7:30 p.m., with a powerful and unsettling program confronting themes of political oppression.
 
Violinist Ann Yu, cellist Sarah Tindall, and pianist Irwin Shung will present In the Face of Silence, a chamber music recital featuring Shostakovich's tormented Piano Trio No. 2 and Prokofiev's chilling Violin Sonata No. 1, both written in Stalin's Russia amid the devastation of World War II.
 
The program will include a lively talk by Shung, who founded the popular library series "How to Fall in Love with Classical Music."
 
The Resonance Project is a nonprofit organization based at Forest Hill Church Presbyterian, 3031 Monticello Blvd., in Cleveland Heights. This concert is part of its mission to make classical music accessible to a wider audience. The Resonance Project has quickly gained popularity among Heights classical music enthusiasts, selling out premium seating for its first three events and attracting a diverse crowd.
 
Tickets range from $15 to $20, with pay-what-you-can options available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rmseries.com.
 

QinYing Tan

QinYing Tan, music director at Forest Hill Church Presbyterian, co-founded The Resonance Project with Irwin Shung.

Volume 18, Issue 5, Posted 2:02 PM, 04.21.2025