Flea market May 1–3 will benefit church missions

The Church of the Saviour (2537 Lee Road) will hold its spring flea market May 1–3. All of the proceeds from this popular, bi-annual event benefit the local and global missions of the church’s United Women in Faith (UWF), a 150-year-old organization within the United Methodist Church.

It costs $10 to shop the first hour of the sale, Thursday, May 1, 3–4 p.m. Admission thereafter is free, with the sale continuing on Thursday, 4–7 p.m.; Friday, May 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturday, May 3, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Saturday, most items will be discounted 50%, and there will be a fill-a-bag book clearance.

The variety of items for sale is always extensive, and includes toys, games, books, art, furniture, electronics, crafts, sporting equipment, housewares, etc. Additionally, live plants, soup, and baked goods will be available for purchase.

Shop knowing that your contribution will go toward funding a worthy cause.

UWF members act for justice and transform communities through mission work. They contribute to charitable organizations that support women, children, and young people. Flea market proceeds will benefit dozens of such missions, including Heights Arts Center, Habitat for Humanity Faith Build, Village of Healing for Women in Euclid and Shaker Square, Flat Rock Homes for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, West Side Community House, Midwest Mission Distribution Center, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to name just a few.