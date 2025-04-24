Cleveland Heights seeks feedback on Noble, Taylor streetscapes

The city of Cleveland Heights has launched a streetscape planning process for Noble and Taylor roads, and wants the community’s help in deciding what should be the priorities for the public realm.

The city is holding a community meeting on Tuesday, April 29, 6–8:30 p.m., at the Noble Neighborhood Library.

It invites residents, business owners and other stakeholders to attend and share their ideas on improving the streetscape, which includes elements such as lighting, benches, trees, sidewalk pavers, public art, and more.

The city also invites community members to submit their comments online, via the Noble Road Streetscaping Survey.