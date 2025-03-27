UH hosts annual Sustainable Home Fair

Is there a home renovation project on your to-do list this spring? Learn how your home can become more energy efficient, less costly to operate, and more sustainable at the second annual University Heights Sustainable Home Fair.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 27, 1–4 p.m., at the Wiley School building, 2181 Miramar Blvd. It is free and open to the public.

Bring the whole family to enjoy games and crafts with recyclable materials.

Local organizations and service providers will provide information and showcase sustainable products, including electric vehicles and lawn equipment. Registered vendors include Cleveland Restoration Society’s Heritage Home Program, Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, city of University Heights Service Department, Drive Electric Northeast Ohio, Heights Tree People, Heights Realty, Holden Forests & Gardens, Marshall Power Equipment, Meadow City Native Plant Nursery, NOPEC, Rust Belt Riders, Solar United Neighbors, Tansy Recycling, and the University Heights Branch of Heights Libraries.

Several how-to workshops will be offered at the fair. At 1 p.m., Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District will host a workshop to “make and take” a home cleaning product. This is the only workshop for which participants are asked to register in advance as there is a small cost, $5.40, for materials. Register online at cuyahogaswcd.org/events/greenyardsandhealthyhomes.

At 2 p.m. the Cleveland Restoration Society’s Heritage Home Program staff will present “Maintenance & Repair of Your Older Home.”

At 3 p.m. the city of University Heights will host the Great Recycling Cart Race, where residents can cheer on Brand Ambassador Cooper the Chicken as he competes against Heights schools’ TJ the Tiger, the library’s Peter Potamus, John Carroll University’s Lobo, and the reigning recycling champion, Ms. Mish Mosh of Bialy’s Bagels. The teams will determine what can be placed in a city-issued recycling cart and race to the finish.

The race will be followed by Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District’s presentation, “Less Waste & Plastic Free.”

Learn more at www.universityheights.com/sustainable-home-fair.