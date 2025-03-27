Symphonic band opens season with free concert

As it embarks on its 55th season, University Heights Symphonic Band will present its annual free spring concert on Sunday, April 6, 3:30 p.m., at John Carroll University's (JCU) Dolan Science Atrium, under the direction of its Music Director Devlin Pope. The performance is partially sponsored by the city of University Heights.

The concert's theme is "Stories and Folklore,” and each selection in the program will have a story behind the music. The concert will include music by George Gershwin, Leroy Anderson, Richard Wagner, Samuel R. Hazo, Steve Reineke, Moises Molerio, Richard Saucedo, John Philip Sousa and more. As usual, the band will play classic concert band favorites as well as modern arrangements, including both American and international music, and will feature a special guest soloist.



Dolan Science Center is the first building one encounters when entering the JCU campus from Fairmount Circle. Plenty of free parking will be available. For more information, including how to join the band, visit universityheightsband.org.