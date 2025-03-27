Styrofoam recycling drive is April 27

Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene (EPS), is a common material found in coffee cups, takeout containers, and packaging for electronics and furniture. Despite its convenience, Styrofoam poses significant environmental challenges due to its non-biodegradable nature and the energy-intensive process required to produce it from petroleum.

Once discarded, Styrofoam lingers in the environment for centuries, breaking down into tiny microplastics that infiltrate the food chain. This means that virtually every piece of Styrofoam ever produced still exists in some form.

Jeff McNaught, owner of Edgewater Surf in Rocky River, is tackling Styrofoam recycling head-on, and the Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT), in partnership with Heights Libraries, has planned a Styrofoam recycling drive for Sunday, April 27, 1:30–4:30 p.m., at the Lee Road Library parking lot. Only clean, rigid foam #6 will be accepted.

McNaught acquired a densifier machine, which reduces EPS foam at a 50:1 compression ratio, resulting in highly dense, easier-to-transport foam logs. He partnered with SOPREMA, a multinational building-materials manufacturer known for its innovative approach to sustainable building. Through SOPREMA’s office in Macedonia, Ohio, the recycled foam is transported to its processing plant in Quebec, where it is used to make insulation panels for homes and buildings.

“We learned about Edgewater Surf’s recycling startup from the Cleveland Heights Green Team,” said Kaela Sweeney, strategic projects manager at Heights Libraries. “They proposed organizing a foam recycling drive to assess community participation and support for rigid foam recycling, and we jumped at the opportunity. This is the first time, as far as we can tell, that Heights residents will have the opportunity to empty their basements, garages, and attics of saved Styrofoam, confident that the material will be diverted from the landfill and made into desirable products designed with a sustainability lens.”

McNaught's initiative highlights the potential for sustainable choices in manufacturing and consumer products. However, he emphasizes the need for municipal support to establish drop-off points and storage facilities to streamline the recycling process.

“My hope is that we can enter into a partnership with municipalities such as Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights, where permanent drop-off locations are accessible to the community, diverting this highly recyclable material from the landfill,” said McNaught.

For complete details of what can and cannot be accepted at the April 27 recycling drive, visit www.chgreenteam.org.