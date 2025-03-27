Poorly implemented, even the best policy will fail

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren is known to be a policy wonk; and excellent policy is vital in government. But it's only a starting point. Policy with insufficient resources and inadequate implementation ultimately will not succeed.

As an example, let us consider CH housing policy and programs.

Recognition that, for a mature bedroom suburb like ours, charming homes close to city amenities constitute our primary “industry” led CH to develop comprehensive policy and programs for housing preservation. Systematic exterior inspections as well as interior/exterior inspections at point of sale (POS) were adopted nearly five decades ago and became regional models. The escrow requirement, added to POS in 2001, strengthened the city's enforcement ability.

The 2008 foreclosure crisis made rigorous inspections and follow-up especially critical, but by then CH’s housing programs' effectiveness had begun to decline. Code enforcement, already uneven, became in many cases downright lax. The results continue to plague our neighborhoods.

The formula for privatizing public functions works like this: Create good policies and programs, but deprive them of the funds, staff and competent management they need to succeed. When lackluster results provide "proof" of government ineptitude, insist that the only solution is to turn to the private sector.

That fate befell the city's POS inspections in 2020. City Manager Tanisha Briley had already outsourced the building department to private equity-owned SafeBuilt in 2015, stating the city was unable to find qualified inspectors. During the COVID crisis, POS was contracted out as well, with predictably poor accountability and results.

Fortunately, Mayor Seren has brought all inspection services back in-house, and housing programs are now fully staffed. This is a significant step forward, but execution must improve significantly for these programs to fulfill their functions.

Residents generally seem to accept inspection, including POS, as an effective housing preservation tool. For some, however, the escrow requirement is a sticking point, which may stem in part from two misconceptions:

(1) The buyer must be the one to provide cash up front for repairs. Rather, a seller whose home is not code-compliant can and should fund the escrow account, from sale proceeds if necessary.

(2) Escrow funds cannot be released until all violations have been corrected. Actually, a new owner may draw upon those funds incrementally while making repairs. From the CH website: "The City may authorize partial release [of escrow funds] if it is determined substantial progress has been made in correcting the violations, and that sufficient funds remain in escrow to correct the remaining violations.”

We are concerned about a little-known 2010 addition to the POS ordinance. Chapter 1329.051(f) of the city code authorized the city manager to waive all or part of the escrow requirement. The rationale, then-housing director Rick Wagner told one of us several years later, was that flippers and landlords “known to the city” can be exempt, because “we know they have the money.” When the code was updated in 2021 to reflect the change from council/manager to mayor/council government, the title “mayor” replaced “city manager” throughout.

According to Allan Butler, Wagner's successor, reducing or excusing escrow is not uncommon. He receives approximately one investor request per week to do so. Ironically, would-be owner-occupants are left to negotiate repair coverage with sellers and lenders. This practice is unfair and could enable favoritism or corruption. Chapter 1329.051(f) should be removed.

We think tough times lie ahead for the housing market, especially for cities like ours. That's all the more reason to put our strong housing policy to work with equally strong implementation.

***

As residents, we applauded CH City Council for passing a temporary budget until the administration provided sufficient detail for council members to approve a comprehensive fiscal year 2025 budget. We share the relief of many that this has been accomplished.