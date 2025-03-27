Plant a tree for free this spring

Spring is here, and it’s the perfect time to notice and celebrate the Heights’ legacy urban forest.

Trees shade our homes and sidewalks, saving money on air conditioning and making neighborhoods more walkable. Large, healthy canopy trees clean the air of pollutants and have been shown to reduce air pollution, which, in turn, has been shown to reduce all kinds of health problems, such as asthma, strokes, and heart attacks–-and even some mental health problems. Of particular relevance to the Heights, trees mitigate stormwater runoff, resulting in less overflow into Lake Erie. Trees are the only part of a city’s infrastructure that increases in value with time.

Heights Tree People plants trees in Cleveland Heights and University Heights front yards for free. Any homeowner, landlord, or property manager can make a request at www.heightstreepeople.com, and an expert volunteer will arrange to come to the site and discuss what kind of tree might be appropriate for the spot. The spot will be marked, and volunteers subsequently will plant the tree, provide mulch, and put up protection against deer. After that, all that’s needed is water.

This spring, if you have a personal event to celebrate—a birthday, a new baby, anniversary, a new house, a memorial for someone dear—Heights Tree People can help honor the day or the person with a long-lasting gift; one of beauty, that shows love for the environment, and provides healthier air and shady times to come.

Many Heights front yards include old trees, some planted when the house was first built, that are reaching the end of their healthy lives. Heights Tree People can suggest a plan for adding young trees that will maintain the canopy well into the future—a gift to the generations to come.

Heights Tree People is an all-volunteer charitable organization, and a donation is another way to mark a special event. There's more information on the donation page at www.heightstreepeople.com.

If you would like a tree planted on your tree lawn (the strip between the sidewalk and street), the cities of CH and UH will plant one for free. Heights Tree People will pass along tree-lawn planting requests received via its website, or you can reach out to your city of residence. In Cleveland Heights, e-mail pwd@clvhts.com or phone 216-291-7300; in University Heights, e-mail apennington@UniversityHeights.com or phone 216-932-7800, ext. 215.