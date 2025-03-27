Panel to explore land trust role in Cleveland Heights

Forest City Community Land Trust (CLT), a grassroots organization founded by Cleveland Heights community members, will host a panel discussion on Sunday, April 27, 2–4 p.m., at the Lee Road Library.

The event will be open to the public and invites community participation and discussion. The panel will discuss why a community land trust is needed in Cleveland Heights, how CLTs work to keep housing affordable, and what's in it for homeowners and renters alike.

Panelists will include Josiah Quarles of Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless; Marge Misak, CLT consultant; Dennis Keating, professor emeritus, Levin School of Urban Affairs; and a representative from the Franklin County Land Bank.

According to the International Center for Community Land Trusts, a CLT is a “nonprofit corporation that holds land on behalf of a place-based community, while serving as the steward for long-term affordable housing, community gardens, civic buildings, commercial spaces and other community assets on behalf of a community.” This can include affordable rentals, affordable home sales (with a “land-lease” that guarantees affordability for future buyers) and a variety of uses of land that benefit the community.

To learn more about the event or how to become involved with Forest City CLT, visit www.forestcityclt.org.