FutureHeights launches membership campaign, plans spring mixer

FutureHeights is launching a new membership program, and invites you to be part of it—and attend the upcoming spring mixer on April 17 at CLE Urban Winery.

All FutureHeights members and prospective members are invited to attend this spring mixer—a casual opportunity to meet other Heights residents and business owners and chat with the nonprofit’s staff and board of directors.

All are welcome, regardless of giving status—if you donated during the end-of-year 2024 giving campaign, or already in calendar year 2025, you are a member. Not sure of your giving status? Send an e-mail to info@futureheights.org.

If you are not a member or your membership has expired, you can visit www.futureheights.org to make a donation and become a member.

As for the spring mixer drop by CLE Urban Winery anytime between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 17. There will be light refreshments and a cash bar.

Let FutureHeights know you plan to attend by RSVPing at www.futureheights.org.

Editor's note: This article was updated on April 8.