Friends of Heights Parks hosts monthly strolls

Join the Friends of Heights Parks in strolls through Cleveland Heights’ city parks. These monthly, informal strolls, planned for April through October, are an opportunity to walk together, exploring the human and natural history of the city's parklands. There’s no formal lecturing or program for these strolls, just easy walking and occasional talking about what we see as we walk.

Cleveland Heights’ 135 acres of urban parkland have historic and literal roots in three watersheds—the Dugway, the Doan, and Nine Mile creeks—which are tributaries to Lake Erie. Its parks are parks for a variety of reasons: early developers couldn't build in the creek ravines, flooding was often an issue, and some parklands were seen as amenities to surrounding housing developments.

The parks provide free access to nature for all residents. A diverse habitat in each park supports all creatures, including pollinators and birds. The parks’ tree canopy is essential for meeting the city's climate and sustainability goals. Healthy parklands reduce stormwater runoff, helping improve the health of Lake Erie.

The first walk will be held in Forest Hill Park on April 12 at 10 a.m. Those of all ages and abilities are welcome. There is no registration and no fees—just show up in comfortable walking shoes.

For more information, and meeting places, visit www.friendsofheightsparks.org/events.