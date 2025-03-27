Forest Hill Church hosts free musical and concert

The musical “King! Jackson!” will be presented, free of charge, on Saturday, April 26, 2:30 p.m., at Forest Hill Church, followed by a jazz concert. The event is presented by the Racial Equity Buddies of Greater Cleveland along with Leonard DiCosimo, the executive secretary of the North Shore AFL-CIO Federation of Labor and Local 4 Music Fund.

“King! Jackson!” explores the friendship and partnership between the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the world-renowned gospel singer Mahalia Jackson. Jackson, widely considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century, was a close friend and confidant of King.

King’s most famous speech, which he gave on Aug. 28, 1963, at the March on Washington, did not originally include nor reference his dream. But while he was delivering the speech, Jackson shouted and exhorted, “Tell them about the dream, Martin.” Trusting Jackson’s instincts, King put aside his prepared remarks and, from memory, delivered what would become his most famous oratory, launching into “I Have A Dream.” Without Mahalia Jackson, there would not have been that speech, certainly not on that historic day.

After the musical performance, the jazz concert will feature singer Shirley Cook and will be hosted by WKHR 91.5 FM personality Ron "The Jazz Man” Davis.

Both Davis are Cook are well known musicians in this area. Davis has performed with Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes, and Clifford Davis. Cook has been serenading audiences for more than three decades. The Plain Dealer described her as having a “deep alto voice reminiscent of the late Carmen McRae.” The Call and Post credited her as a “dynamic jazz vocalist who has her own style with ballads and tempos."

Light refreshments will be provided. To reserve a seat or learn more, send an e-mail to racialequitybuddies@gmail.com.