Earth Month activites inspire action and reflection

Every April, communities across the planet celebrate Earth Month, a global observance dedicated to protecting the planet and fostering sustainability. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, Earth Month has grown into a monthlong opportunity to raise awareness about environmental challenges and inspire collective action.

“From planting trees to reducing waste, participating in clean-up efforts, or advocating for sustainable policies, every action counts,” said Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT) member Tami Masuoka. “This is why this is our fourth year organizing a wide range of activities for Heights residents of all ages and capabilities to join in the action.”

Key events include a “How to Host a Reduce-Waste Party” workshop on April 19 at the Lee Road Library, a cleanup and mural installation at Caledonia Ravine on April 26, a Styrofoam recycling drive on April 27 at the Lee Road Library, and an Earth Day Party with Noble Elementary School teacher Lynne Gaines and the Noble Naturalists at Barbara Boyd Park.

“As part of our Earth Month celebration, we have partnered with CHGT on the Styrofoam recycling drive and a Nature Exploration Series for elementary school students,” said Kaela Sweeney, Heights Libraries’ strategic projects manager.

Throughout Earth Month, Heights Libraries will host sustainability programs for all ages on topics that include clothing repair, watershed education, upcycled art, gardening, and the local role in energy development. Program details can be found at heightslibrary.org.

A Noble neighborhood resident, Masuoka is particularly enthusiastic about the Exploration series. “This is the first time that CHGT has been able to partner with both the Noble Elementary School and the Noble library on a program designed exclusively for them,” she noted. “The Nature Adventure Series invites young explorers to dive into the wonders of our natural world and learn how to protect it in a three-part series packed with hands-on activities, exciting discoveries, and ways to become a true Earth Hero! At the end of the series, all Earth Heroes will earn their Planet Protector Badge.”

Kathy Smachlo, CHGT member and Beyond Plastics ambassador, explained, “Earth Month provides a space for all of us to reflect on our plastic dependency, and the opportunity to make small changes that can lead to extraordinary impact in reducing plastic waste and pollution.”

To this end, CHGT has embarked on a campaign to reduce and raise awareness of the single-use plastic waste restaurants generate every day by providing an “upon request only” alternative. According to Smachlo, this “invites restaurants to provide plastic accessories such as utensils, condiments, and straws only when the customer asks for them—a common-sense concept that not only reduces plastic waste but also benefits the restaurants with cost savings and increased brand equity.” Throughout April, CHGT is asking residents and Heights restaurant patrons to sign its petition in support of the “upon request “initiative.

Beyond its environmental significance, Earth Month highlights the interconnectedness of communities and ecosystems. “It’s a chance to reflect on how our daily choices impact the planet and how small, positive changes can collectively create a ripple effect,” said Sweeney. “For this reason, we invite residents, businesses and organizations alike to host and engage in Earth Month activities, strengthening our commitment to a greener and healthier Heights for all.”

For a complete list of events and to sign the petition, visit www.chgreenteam.org.