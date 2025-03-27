Consider joining the 'kindness campaign'

You may have noticed signs in yards around the Heights that read "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Those signs are part of a project we call the Kindness Campaign at Church of the Saviour.

They serve as a reminder that we are all better when we take care of each other. It’s something of a golden rule in my faith, and the message is ever more poignant today. Right now, a lot of people around us are hurting. Their pain may not be obvious, but it’s real. The question we face is whether we’ll turn inward to protect ourselves or reach out to others with love. Will our words and actions add to the suffering, or will we try to bring healing?

Like many, I am disturbed by the level of division in our society. The anonymity of online culture over the past two decades has encouraged sharp criticism and emotional outbursts. And the distance between us is only growing.

In this climate, we face two temptations. The first is to fight fire with fire—to unleash our own fury on everything from the price of eggs to half-time shows. If everyone else is venting their frustrations, why shouldn’t we?

The second temptation is to retreat. We could withdraw into our own bubbles, hoping things will eventually blow over. But there’s no guarantee that what comes next will resemble the world we’re waiting to return to. If we remove ourselves from the conversation, we have no say in shaping what comes next.

Go big or go home. These two extremes feel like the only options in a culture of outrage, where the news cycle keeps us in constant anxiety. But neither option helps us become our best selves.

There’s a third way—one that may seem weak or ineffective, but holds quiet strength. It’s simple kindness, rooted in compassion and connection.

In my faith tradition, there’s a story that illustrates this well. Let me update it for our time: A person was walking home from the bus stop late at night when three people approached, demanded his wallet, and attacked him. They left him beaten and unconscious on the sidewalk. The next morning, a member of the chamber of commerce saw the injured man but crossed the street and kept going. A few minutes later, a clergyperson walking their dog also passed the victim by.

A third person approached. Imagine the absolute last person you would think likely to help—someone you distrust or even fear. That person happened to be walking up the street that morning, saw the injured man, and helped. That is the one who acted as we’d hope someone would if it were you or I were lying on the sidewalk. Would we be willing to do the same? Martin Luther King Jr. once reflected on this story, noting that the first two people asked, “If I stop to help, what will happen to me?” The third person reversed the question: “If I don’t stop to help, what will happen to him?”

Ask a stranger how they’re doing and really listen. Offer a smile to the people you pass on the street. Who knows what’s going on in their lives? Yours might be the only kindness they experience today. Loving our neighbors is hardest when times are tough. But that’s when it’s most needed. Will loving our neighbors change the world? Probably not. But it will change each of us for the better.

If you’d like to join the Kindness Campaign, contact Church of the Saviour at 216-321-8880.