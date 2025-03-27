Committee on climate and environment reports on actions and priorities

On Aug. 5, 2024, Cleveland Heights City Council passed Ordinance 102-2024(AS), establishing the Cleveland Heights Climate and Environmental Sustainability Committee (CESC). The committee comprises eight members: seven Cleveland Heights residents appointed by council and Andy Boateng, the city’s climate resiliency and sustainability coordinator. Council Member Gail Larson serves as council liaison to the CESC.

CESC serves as an advisory body to the mayor and council, providing recommendations to enhance the environmental sustainability of city programs, services, equipment and facilities. It also seeks to raise awareness of sustainability issues among residents and businesses while promoting environmentally conscious activities in the community. Additionally, the council and administration may request that CESC research specific topics, and residents are encouraged to share suggestions and questions for further discussion and potential city action.

Since its inception, CESC has significantly contributed to the development of the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan (CARP), which aims for a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. The plan also focuses on equitably building resilience to climate impacts across Cleveland Heights.

CESC also has evaluated numerous community suggestions on topics such as noise and air pollution, and the impact of harmful pet and landscaping chemicals on water quality.

Addressing environmental and sustainability challenges requires collaboration from all sectors of the community. CESC is dedicated to fostering open communication, encouraging community involvement, and advancing shared goals. Together, these efforts aim to make Cleveland Heights a more climate-resilient and sustainable place in which to live and work.

Key CESC achievements:

Informing residents through e-news about the city's commitment to avoid using two-stroke engine equipment during Air Quality Alert Days and encouraging residents to refrain from using such equipment to reduce air pollution.

Proposing a permitting process for the use of park facilities by residents, with the goal of promoting low-waste usage and offering educational materials to create awareness and encourage participation.

Recommending a pilot program for citywide composting access at no charge, currently under budget consideration.





Looking ahead in 2025, CESC will prioritize implementing strategies outlined in the Climate Forward Plan, collaborating with the city, residents, businesses and other stakeholders.

The committee encourages community input on environmental and sustainability-related topics. Monthly meetings are held every third Tuesday, and are open to the public via Zoom or in person. For more information, visit www.clevelandheights.gov/1687/Climate-and-Environmental-Sustainability. Residents can share suggestions via the contact form on the CESC webpage.