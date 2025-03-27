Cleveland Heights needs real political debate

The March issue of the Heights Observer creates a definite impression that Cleveland Heights is a truly “progressive” community. No wonder many describe our city sarcastically as the “People’s Republic of Cleveland Heights.”

The “Heights of Democracy” column praised point-of-sale inspections as if overly expensive and highly intrusive government activities that threaten freedoms will save our city from ruin. An article, “CH leaders sign protect-and-resist pledge,” suggests that a perceived threat posed by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement could be avoided if only we join hands and sing Kumbaya with line-jumping criminal migrants. Another article reports on a “resistance” trade show held by progressive activists to demonstrate how they offer Trump Derangement Syndrome as their only solution for real problems.

This all shows how largely unopposed progressive activists have become loud, organized, and politically effective.

Politically powerful people in Cleveland Heights once were less pretentious. More attention was devoted by them to paving streets and less to painting rainbow lines on them. Members of the political left these days mostly are prone to demonstrating a disturbing lack of common sense. Their ridiculous insistence on that redundant point-of-sale inspection program is but one example. These activists engage in much too much virtue signaling. And it would be so nice if they learned more about tolerance and cooperation. Not all Republicans are evil.

Whether Cleveland Heights really should be a “progressive” community deserves more discussion. One would think that discussion could occur in public forums. But candidates’ nights and public sessions at city council meetings all restrict the length of comments by concerned citizens. Not enough time is provided on any such occasions to allow for real civic discussions about the political nature of our community.

Democracy requires the actual consideration of alternative choices. It might be nice if there were real debates about politics during the fall elections. Maybe the League of Women Voters should consider sponsoring something like a Lincoln-Douglas style debate between talented speakers. That might prove interesting, thought-provoking, and a useful exercise in civil education. It even might give some moderate alternative to the local version of progressive socialism a needed opportunity to be fully considered.

And it might surprise many if such a debate ends up showing that Cleveland Heights is not quite as uniformly “progressive” a community as those on the far-left end of the political spectrum claim it to be.