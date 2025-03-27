Best of the Heights voting opens April 1

Since 2005, FutureHeights has conducted the Best of the Heights Awards to recognize the unique attributes of businesses in Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and their contributions to the local economy. The Best of the Heights Awards help promote the importance of shopping locally by celebrating Heights businesses.

The formal nomination process for the 2025 Best of the Heights is open now, giving Heights residents the opportunity to nominate favorite businesses in a variety of categories through April 15. The top three vote-getters in each category will be announced in the May issue of the Heights Observer, with the voting period for finalists ending May 15.

Winners will be announced live at an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 9 a.m., at The Heights Theater, 2781 Euclid Heights Blvd. The event is open to all community members and business owners. Details and an RSVP link will be provided in the May Heights Observer.

In this first stage of voting, participants can nominate their favorite businesses online, using the QR code on the nomination form on page 15 of the April issue, or the link at www.futureheights.org. Or, completed nomination forms can be mailed to FutureHeights, 3 Severance Circle, Box 18195, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.

In addition to spotlighting small businesses with its Best of the Heights program, FutureHeights also sponsors the Heights Music Hop and publishes the Heights Observer.

These programs are designed to support local business owners and promote shopping locally. To FutureHeights, “shop local” isn’t just a slogan; it means that money stays within the community. In addition, local businesses often employ Heights residents, and they contribute to local taxes and reinvest in their own operations—creating a cycle that is key to maintaining a vibrant, thriving community.



If you are a new business owner in Cleveland Heights or University Heights, FutureHeights is interested in meeting you and learning about your business and why you chose to locate here. Contact FutureHeights at info@futureheights.org. And if you have been in business here for a while, FutureHeights would love to hear from you, too!