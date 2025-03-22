Demolition set for fire-ravaged Cedar Lee building

Flaherty and Collins, the developer of the much-anticipated Cedar Lee building complex known as the Marquee, is now set to begin demolition on the north-facing property that was damaged by fire on Jan. 24. While the fire irretrievably damaged this building, it left the complex’s additional building, which faces Lee Road, completely intact. Additionally, the parking garage owned by the city was not damaged and reopened to the public on March 7.

The Cleveland Heights Fire Department investigative unit, the state fire marshall, and private insurance stakeholders spent a month and a half investigating the cause of the fire before they issued the demolition order. Because the blackened building posed a risk of potential collapse, Cedar Road between Lee and Goodnor roads was closed for nearly two months while the situation was examined. After demolition begins, the city plans to open lanes allowing reduced traffic each way.

To make the Cedar Lee parking garage—closed because of its proximity to the fire-damaged building—safe and accessible, city officials boarded up the portion facing the damaged property. Because of its proximity to the building, the adjacent Wendy’s restaurant has also not been open since the night of the fire.

In a statement, Cleveland Heights Mayor Khalil Seren said, “We are relieved and excited at city hall for Cedar Lee businesses and surrounding neighborhoods in particular, and the city in general, that the process to rebuild the portion of the Marquee at Cedar Lee destroyed in the fire is underway. It’s time to look forward again to the forthcoming opening of the complex. This is excellent news.”

Seren also praised the city and developer for their relatively swift action: “Many feared that we couldn’t get to this point in two to five years, but the city and the developer were united in their dedication to eliminating blight and rebuilding swiftly. We’re doing just that.”

The news release did not mention whether investigators had determined the cause of the fire.