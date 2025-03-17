Cleveland Heights' new city administrator resigns

Dan Horrigan resigned as Cleveland Heights’ city administrator on Monday, March 17.

Heights Observer inquiries to the city’s Public Relations Department, seeking additional information and comment, have not yet received a response.

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren confirmed Horrigan's resignation at the 7:30 p.m., March 17 meeting of Cleveland Heights City Council, where he stated, “I’d like to confirm the news that today the former city administrator, Dan Horrigan, resigned his position.”

CH City Council confirmed Horrigan as city administrator earlier this year, on Jan. 6.

A former two-term mayor of Akron, Horrigan was Seren’s nominee for the position. According to the mayor, out of 42 applicants, Horrigan was the only candidate whom Seren interviewed. He is the shortest-tenured of the three city administrators who have served under Mayor Seren.

Horrigan’s predecessor, Danny Williams, announced in September 2024 that he planned to retire at the end of the year. Seren selected Williams to be the city’s second administrator in August 2023.

The first city administrator, Joseph Sinnott, was a former mayor of Erie, Pa. Appointed by the mayor in March 2022, Sinnott resigned in March 2023.