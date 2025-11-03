Free seminar offers estate-planning advice

On March 19, 6:30 p.m., Cleveland Heights City Council Vice President Davida Russell, in partnership with K&M Partners, will present a free seminar on estate planning in the mini auditorium at Cleveland Heights High School.



Part of Russell’s ongoing series of “You Talk, I Listen” programs, the event is designed to provide vital information for individuals and families who own homes or other assets, and want to learn how to ensure their estates are properly protected, for themselves and their families.



K&M Partners and Russell will explore crucial topics, including the advantages and disadvantages of a living will versus a trust, an in-depth explanation of how probate works, and strategies for protecting one’s home from being consumed by nursing-home costs.



Additionally, the seminar will cover the intersection of Medicare, Medicaid and life insurance, and other key aspects of estate planning.



To reserve your seat, RSVP here.