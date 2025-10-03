'Look up' urges Brennan in State of the City

In his 2025 State of the City (SOTC) address on March 5, University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan painted a picture of progress, resilience, and community unity, while urging residents to remain hopeful and forward-looking in the face of today's challenging global landscape.

“Look up,” Brennan told an audience of residents, city officials, and local leaders, borrowing from the tagline of this summer’s new “Superman” movie.

This year’s theme was a call to lift one’s gaze beyond negativity, isolation, and divisiveness, encouraging residents to reflect on the city’s strong sense of community and its commitment to a brighter future.

“It might be difficult to look up with all the negativity and hate coming from Washington and Columbus, but don’t despair,” said Brennan. “That’s exactly what authoritarians want. We must look up and keep moving forward, together.”

Highlighting the city’s achievements over the las year, Brennan pointed to several key developments, including the revitalization of Bell Tower Center. The iconic “Freedom” Bell, a symbol of the city’s history, will remain a central feature of the newly redeveloped center.

Bell Tower Center is already seeing new businesses sign on, including the Urban Air Adventure Zone, which will occupy the former Tops Grocery Store space. The expansive facility promises to be a regional draw, offering indoor trampolines, rock climbing, and other family-friendly activities. Other new tenants include Qdoba and Smoothie King, with additional retail and restaurant prospects under discussion.

“We are thrilled to bring new energy to this space,” Brennan remarked. “With several more new retail spaces planned, now is the time to get your business into Bell Tower Center.”

The city’s efforts in sustainability also took center stage, with a positive update on its new curbside recycling program, which launched in September 2024. As of March 5, 59.6% of eligible households were participating—a significant increase from previous years when participation was under 30%. The program, which offers automated pickup and no longer relies on single-use plastic bags, is now creating revenue, with the city receiving a rebate from the value of recyclables.

“We’ve doubled our participation in recycling, and it’s working. Well done, University Heights,” Brennan said.

Financially, Brennan reported strong fiscal health, with a surplus of more than $10.1 million across all funds at the close of 2024. The city’s general fund carried over more than $4.5 million, reflecting the administration’s careful budgeting and commitment to sound financial management. The mayor also highlighted the city’s achievement of a three-year streak in earning the Auditor of State’s award for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

Turning to broader themes of state and national challenges, Brennan reflected on the historical significance of Superman, the iconic hero created by one-time University Heights residents Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. In a world of rising extremism and division, Superman’s story has remained a beacon of hope and resilience. Brennan drew parallels between Superman’s fight for truth and justice and the need for today’s leaders and citizens to stand up against hate and misinformation.

“When I was a child, I had difficulty understanding why the people in Superman’s world didn’t act sooner to save their planet,” Brennan shared. “As an adult, I now see it’s because some people fear confronting hard truths, or they align with bullies. But we can’t let that happen here.”

Brennan also outlined the city’s long-term vision for economic development. This includes the continued review of the city’s zoning code, which began in 2023, and the expansion of residential zoning to increase density. He mentioned potential changes to allow for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), similar to policies in Cleveland Heights, and highlighted plans to revitalize the Warrensville Center Road district into a vibrant, walkable hub with shops and housing.

In closing, Brennan reaffirmed his commitment to the city’s future, and said it remains on a strong path forward, guided by community spirit, fiscal responsibility and a shared determination to create a better tomorrow.

Brennan urged residents to stay engaged and continue contributing to University Heights’ growth and prosperity. “The state of the city, state, nation, and world is up to all of us, together,” he said. “May we look up and meet the moment.”