War on Department of Education hurts everyone

The new federal regime has declared war on the federal government. It’s like an autoimmune disease in which the body turns on itself. The powerful are misusing their power to declare war on people in every community, including ours.

Since the 1930s, when the New Deal expanded the role of the federal government in salvaging American lives and putting the economy back together, detractors have yearned to return to a laissez-faire state where individualism reigns. On Jan. 20—Inauguration Day—they got their chance. The attack on the government, including a pledge to demolish the Department of Education, began immediately.

Our public schools hold the key to the future. While primarily a state responsibility, the federal government protects civil rights and provides additional resources to help meet the needs of students. Our kids are not all the same. Federal programs respect that and make it possible for schools to more effectively support each student.

According to Cleveland Heights-University Heights school district Superintendent Liz Kirby, shutting off federal funds would “touch everything we do to create a safe, quality education for our 4,900 students.” She means everything. Federal cuts would affect help for homeless students and English language learners, professional development for staff, violence prevention, and health and higher education partnerships. They would shrink school meals, after-school programs, sports, and career- and college-readiness programs.

The bulk of federal funding was authorized by Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 and 1975’s Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. These funding sources make it possible to better meet the educational needs of children living in poverty or with disabilities. Darrell Lausche, a Title I teacher at Gearity elementary school, explained that his work with a targeted group of kids “benefits the whole classroom by lifting some of the load from the classroom teacher, who is already asked to manage so much.” Everyone benefits when there is support for children who need more than their teacher can provide.

About 22 percent of our district’s students have a special-education diagnosis, more than 25 percent live in poverty, and 100 percent qualify for federally funded school meals. We have real needs, which federal funds help address.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s Cupp Report (see education.ohio.gov) states that, in 2024, federal sources accounted for about 11 percent of our school district’s revenue, or about $14 million. The median for the state is 9 percent. According to Kirby, the district is aggressive in searching for federal support and has won multiple grants that increase the district’s capacity to help students.

It could all evaporate.

If the anti-government cancer is not contained, the loss of federal funds will create a crater in our local budget; money that cannot easily be replaced with increased property taxes or state funds. Our students will lose out. Inequality will prevail.

Public education is the hallmark of a democratic society. We are dependent on each other. Every public school student matters to each one of us.

When greed takes over, people suffer and the quality of life is diminished. The federal government, immigrants and transgender youth have become the scapegoats for everything that is wrong in America. Just tear it down and dehumanize others and your life will be better. The common good is on the chopping block.

Kirby is determined not to be thrown off by the chaotic attack on decency. “In spite of all of the challenges and uncertainty, we must stay focused on our kids,” she affirmed.

Government is in our lives in a thousand positive ways. Let’s list those ways and recognize the harm if they disappear.

Spread the word! Speak out!