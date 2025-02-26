'The Wolves' makes Cleveland premiere at Dobama

On the heels of its production of Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Hot Wing King,” Dobama Theatre will present the Cleveland premiere of Sarah DeLappe’s Off-Broadway hit, “The Wolves,” March 7–30.

A 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist, “The Wolves” has been described as a “dark coming-of-age story” that explores the shifting and complicated dynamics of a girls’ indoor soccer team. The play covers themes such as community, growing-up, humanity, friendship, and much more.

DeLappe said of “The Wolves,” her debut play, “I wanted to see a portrait of teenage girls as human beings—as complicated, nuanced, very idiosyncratic people who weren’t just girlfriends or sex objects or manic pixie dream girls but who were athletes and daughters and students and scholars and people who were trying actively to figure out who they were in this changing world around them.”

The Hollywood Reporter described “The Wolves” as “a dizzying whirl of attitude, anxiety and adolescent hormonal volatility.” Exeunt Magazine praised DeLappe’s script, noting, “The playwright has a terrific ear not just for the rhythms of adolescent girls’ speech, but for the way they dart between conversations, hungering to be a part of every scrap of social exchange going on around them.” The play has received universal praise for its insightful portrayals of the complexity and layers of life as a teenage girl.

Under the direction of Leighann Delorenzo, Dobama’s production of “The Wolves” features a dynamic cast that includes Tabitha Raithel (#25), Casey Merren (#7), Nova Gomez (#8), Sarah Farris (#11), Raina Thiegs (#13), Cate Castelli (#46), Emily Kuntz (#2), Jasmine Renee (#00), Abby Nagle (#14), Anjanette Hall (Soccer Mom), Camila Piñero (Swing), and Madeline Adler (Swing).

Tickets are $35 to $42, with senior, student, and military discounts available and pay-what-you-can tickets available an hour before each show. On March 9 and 13, all tickets are pay-what-you-can. (Guaranteeing affordable access is part of Dobama’s continuous commitment to equal opportunity for all.)

For more information about Dobama’s production of “The Wolves,” call the Dobama Theatre Box Office at 216-932-3396 or visit www.dobama.org/wolves.