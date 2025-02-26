The shows go on at Heights Arts

Heights Arts continues its vibrant programming in the literary, musical, and visual arts despite the impact from the recent fire behind its building on Lee Road. The fire, which broke out in an unfinished apartment complex under construction behind the Cedar-Lee movie theater in late January, was contained before it could spread to surrounding businesses and homes.

Heights Arts Executive Director Rachel Bernstein said, “We are grateful our building remains intact thanks to the Cleveland Heights police and fire department, and their unprecedented efforts—a demonstration of our community’s determination to persevere.”

In March, Heights Arts invites the community to experience a dynamic blend of visual and musical arts in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

On March 14 at 5 p.m., Heights Arts presents the opening of Regional Perspectives, along with a Spotlight show featuring the work of Richard Feinman, both running through May 11.

Regional Perspectives celebrates the artistic talent of Northeast Ohio artists. Conversations among local artists, educational institutions, and arts organizations have underscored the richness of this visual arts community. Spanning an area from Youngstown to Akron/Canton and west to Lorain County, the region is home to both nationally and internationally recognized institutions, as well as a wealth of smaller venues—and thousands of artists. The exhibition offers a glimpse into a few of their artistic journeys, and will highlight the region’s role as a flourishing arts hub.

In the Spotlight gallery, artist Richard Feinman presents works that reflect his 25-year artistic career, which blends Eastern and Western influences. His extensive international experience, including two decades in China, has significantly shaped his work. Through his art, he explores themes of consciousness, identity, and the connection between personal experiences and absolute realities.

Music lovers can look forward to the Heights Arts Gallery Concert on March 6. The featured artists, Cornelius and Karre, present a program of concert music that shares characteristics with classical and contemporary chamber music. Their events are known for adventurous and inventive compositions, combining toe-tapping rhythms, soaring melodies, and virtuosity. Each piece is introduced by the performers to offer insight into the composers and enhance the audience’s listening experience. Gallery concerts provide paid opportunities for local musicians across various genres to perform in the intimate and unique setting of the Heights Arts gallery at 2175 Lee Road.

With a range of events that invite audiences to explore art in new and thought-provoking ways, Heights Arts offers a rich cultural experience throughout March. More information, reservations, and event tickets are available at www.heightsarts.org.



