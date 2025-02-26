Solo pianist to perform candlelit concert

The Resonance Project at Forest Hill Church continues its inaugural season on March 15, 7:30 p.m., with a candlelight program featuring two Romantic workhorses for the virtuosic pianist.

Join pianist Irwin Shung as he presents Lenten Reflections, a solo piano recital, feturing Rachmaninov's lush and worldly Ten Preludes, op. 23, and Franck's visionary Prelude, Chorale, and Fugue.

As is its custom, the Resonance Project will present this program with a lively talk by Shung, who founded the popular library series "How to Fall in Love with Classical Music."

The Resonance Project is a nonprofit organization based at Forest Hill Church Presbyterian, 3031 Monticello Blvd., in Cleveland Heights. This concert is part of its mission to make classical music accessible to a wider audience. The Resonance Project has quickly gained popularity among Heights classical music enthusiasts, selling out premium seating for its first three events and attracting a diverse crowd.

Tickets range from $15 to $20, with pay-what-you-can options available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rmseries.com.