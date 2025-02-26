Resistance Fair 2025 attendance exceeds 1,500

On Saturday, Feb. 9, Resistance Fair 2025 attracted more than 1,500 people to the Cleveland Heights High School cafeteria. Organized by the Cleveland Heights Democrats, the event connected attendees with more than 45 activist and advocacy organizations from across Northeast Ohio, providing a vital opportunity for engagement and action.

People traveled from as far as Elyria, Madison, Medina, and Toledo to take part in event.

The fair, structured like a “trade show” for activism, enabled attendees to move from table to table, learning about different organizations and how they could get involved.

Many participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity. V. Edwards said, “I wanted to find out who is helping us navigate through the current chaos and see how I can contribute.” Another attendee, Neil Slobin, emphasized the urgency of the moment, stating, “Our country is under real threat. I hope to see the ‘left’ do an incredible job of promotion from now on, like this fair proves is possible.”

The event was made possible with support from co-sponsors Cleveland Stonewall Democrats, Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, Cuyahoga Democratic Women’s Caucus, Euclid Democratic Club, Lakewood Democratic Club, and Judge William Vodrey.

Elected officials also attended to connect with constituents and discuss pressing issues. Among them were Ohio State Rep. Juanita Brent; Cleveland Heights City Council President Tony Cuda, Council Vice President Davida Russell, Council Member Craig Cobb, and Council Member Jim Petras; University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan and Council Member Brian King; CH-UH school board members Dan Heintz, Phil Trimble, and Malia Lewis; Judge William Vodrey; and Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chair David Brock.

Reflecting on the event, Petras commented, “It’s inspiring to see so many people committed to positive change. Our communities grow stronger when individuals step up, share their time, and work toward a better future.”

Representatives from participating organizations were moved by the high turnout and enthusiasm. One member of the League of Women Voters said the event was a “terrific opportunity to talk to a lot of people and answer questions.” An InterReligious Task Force Cleveland representative remarked, “We interacted with A LOT of people!” And someone from Together We Rise stated, “The event was well-organized and attendance exceeded my expectations.”

Resistance Fair 2025 organizers believe the high turnout demonstrated the community’s readiness to take action.

“Resistance Fair 2025 was about turning concern into action and ensuring that those who want to make a difference have the connections and resources to do so,” said Robin Koslen, event planning committee co-chair.

Suzanne Zilber, the fair’s other co-chair, added, “As we look toward the next four years and the challenges ahead, this is a crucial moment to unify, organize, and act.”

For those who missed the event but want to get involved, information about participating organizations is available at www.clevelandheightsdems.com.