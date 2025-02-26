Meet Pickle, a long dog with big feelings

University Heights resident, author, and educator Cassidy Pietrick has released her debut children's book, The Pickle Tails. The story follows Pickle, a lovable little, long dog with a big heart and even bigger emotions. Through her exciting adventures, young readers are invited to explore the ups and downs of feelings while learning to manage their emotions in a fun and engaging way.

“Growing up in a family of artists, I’ve always dreamed of writing children’s books,” Pietrick said. “As a former elementary school teacher, I saw the need for imaginative stories that support social-emotional learning in young children.”

Pickle’s world is colorful and full of adventure. Whether she’s barking at the mailman or confronting the spooky noises that come with nightfall, Pickle finds her way through each emotional challenge with a simple but powerful calming strategy. From the excitement of a roller coaster to the peace of a green meadow, Pickle’s journey is one of self-discovery and growth.

Pietrick’s own dog is her artistic muse. “Inspired by my dachshund Lola, I created Pickle,” she said. Her character is relatable to children, as Pickle’s adventures and big emotions can “help children see that while feelings come and go, taking a ‘paws’ can bring peace and calm.”

In addition to her role as an author, Pietrick is the creator behind The Primary Pencil, a resource hub for teachers focused on social-emotional learning, inquiry-based education, and creative curriculum design.

The Pickle Tails is currently available on Amazon, and should be available at Heights Libraries and local bookstores soon.