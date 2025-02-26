Heights regional transportation plan moves forward

In the not-so-distant future, it may become a whole lot easier to get around town by bike or on foot.

Over the last year, University Heights, Cleveland Heights, and South Euclid have been working in conjunction with a team of consultants to develop the Heights Regional Transportation Plan (ATP). The plan seeks to ensure that travelers of every sort can make their way between our three communities with greater comfort, safety and enjoyment.

An Active Transportation Plan is all about access. Specifically, it is about providing greater access to our transportation networks so that a variety of users may use them with comfort and ease.

Making active transportation a priority means cyclists, pedestrians, wheelchair users, and bus riders are considered when making future changes to infrastructure. The goal of the ATP is to strengthen connections and availability of amenities without requiring a car, but in a way that does not limit automobile access.

From the input gathered at public engagement sessions held over the last year, the team identified several key gaps in existing infrastructure that hinder active transportation in our communities:

55% of respondents cited poor sidewalk and trail conditions as a discouraging factor in choosing to walk, bike or roll more often.

48% of respondents said that a lack of distance between motorways and pedestrian paths kept them from opting for active transport, and that more space separating people from cars would encourage walking, biking and rolling more often.

Other issues identified by residents include lack of shade along pedestrian walkways and feeling unsafe. Respondents said an enhanced tree canopy would make them more likely to bike or walk. As for safety, community members expressed worry about traveling along corridors with heavy traffic volume and high rates of vehicle speed, particularly Cedar Road, Coventry Road, Lee Road, and Warrensville Center Road.





Key features of projects prioritized for University Heights offer an exciting view for the future of multi-modal transportation in the city, and include:

A multi-use path that runs the span of Washington Boulevard within city limits. The path would stretch from the northwestern edge of town to Silsby Road, near Walter Stinson Community Park. The path would create a link with Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, strengthening multi-modal connectivity.

Separated bicycle lanes on Warrensville Center Road. Due to heavy traffic volume, University Heights’ main thoroughfare is one of the least desired routes in town for those wishing to travel by bike. Separated bike lanes would utilize barriers to create spaces dedicated to cyclist travel along roads and streets with the goal of eliminating the risk of car vs. bike incidents. Barriers could comprise plastic bollards, cement structures or parked cars.

Silsby Road as a bicycle boulevard. A bicycle boulevard is similar to a separated bike lane, just a little less intensive. The idea is to implement traffic-calming measures alongside painted markings for cyclists, with the goal of creating a safer experience for drivers and riders alike.

Implementing the ATP will go a long way in making sure that University Heights remains an inclusive and forward-thinking city that values the health and well-being of its residents.

For more information, visit www.universityheights.com.