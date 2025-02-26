Heights pollinator path turns 5

The Heights Native Pollinator Path (The Path) is 5 years old!

The Path, a program of Friends of Heights Parks, was an idea that took root on Bradford Road on a cold February day in 2020. A resident sent out an e-mail to neighbors asking if they'd like to be part of a path of pollinators planted in their tree lawns or front yards. By spring, a dozen gardens sprouted up marked with a sign, Bradford Pollinator Path, to signify the intention of the planting. Neighbors from adjoining streets began to ask questions and soon the project expanded to become the Heights Native Pollinator Path.

The Path is not unique. It’s part of a growing movement to restore the planet to health, one piece of land at a time. The largest program nationally is Homegrown National Park, founded by entomologist Doug Tallamy who has pointed out that 85% of the land east of the Mississippi is privately owned. “Small actions by many people” in their own yards can help to reverse the biodiversity crisis by replacing traditional lawn with beneficial, resilient, and beautiful plants native to the region.

One neighbor began a Facebook group, Heights Native Pollinator Pathway, that has grown to more than 1,300 members. The membership question, “Why do you want to join this group,” has prompted answers such as:

"Gardening is such a joy but gardening with a 'higher' purpose is incredibly exciting and fulfilling."

"I want to learn more about native plants and work on improving my own garden to sustain and enhance our local ecosystems."

"I just moved here from CA and want to replant my yard with native plants but I'm still learning about what those are in this growing region."

"I am interested in native Ohio plants and am currently working on planting them in my yard to create a bird and pollinator sanctuary."

"I am an anthropology student from Norway who is in Cleveland to do research on and learn more about local environmental conservation."

"I recently bought a home in Cleveland Heights and am interested in native plant gardening."

"I'm a beginner gardener and I am trying to learn more about using native plants in my garden (which is currently overrun with English ivy). I would love to know what plants other locals have had success with."

"We acquired a lot next to us and want to establish a native plant garden."





The Path’s website, www.friendsofheightsparks.org/heights-native-pollinator-path, offers information for those who want to learn more about how and why to join the project.

Advocates for replacing lawn with native plants say, “Start small—but start.” Today there are many webinars, books, and neighbors to educate and inspire people to improve habitat—not only for insects and birds, but for the future of humanity. Tallamy’s advice, to “garden as if life depends on it,” is a reminder of the urgency of reversing climate change with all available resources, including goldenrod and asters.