Friends of Cain Park grows its support of historic CH arts venue

For 32 years, Friends of Cain Park (FOCP) has played an essential role in supporting Cleveland Heights' historic Cain Park. An all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, the FOCP Board of Directors raises funds and awareness to ensure the park remains a thriving hub for the visual and performing arts, for local residents as well as visitors. Incorporated in 1993, the Friends' mission is to promote, preserve, and enhance Cain Park as an artistic, historical, and educational resource for Northeast Ohio.

FOCP is primarily funded through memberships, donations, and fundraising efforts, with membership numbers ranging from 100 to nearly 300 local residents. By selling memberships, organizing raffles, and offering support at events like the Cain Park Arts Festival, FOCP contributes vital resources for Cain Park’s upkeep and programming.

Last year was a banner year for FOCP. The organization increased its membership by 90 percent and expanded its financial support of Cain Park by 36 percent. It funded non-equity actor stipends for each of the musical theater productions, funded performers for the Feinberg Art Gallery opening, provided cash prizes for “Best of Show Artists,” and sponsored the Evans Stage of live bands at the Cain Park Arts Festival. And, in honor of former FOCP president and longtime Friends member David Budin, it sponsored his music group “New Long Way” at the Alma Theater.

Board members volunteered during concerts, fundraised at the Arts Festival, and beautified the park's landscape. In 2024, FOCP implemented E-tix donations and board members assisted with concession stand sales, further strengthening the organization’s fundraising capabilities.

Volunteers and board members prioritized park beautification by “Greening and Cleaning” and planting more than 300 perennials near the east gate of the Evans Amphitheater. They purchased trees and shrubs to be planted, and maintained them throughout the summer. Together with the city of Cleveland Heights, FutureHeights, and Friends of Heights Parks, FOCP established a Heights Native Pollinator Path in different spots throughout the park.

FOCP also sponsored community programs such as youth softball and fast-pitch teams in the Cleveland Heights Recreation League, participated in February 2024’s "Freeze Fest" to promote Cain Park as a “year-round” park, and distributed more than 100 flashlights to members for patron safety.

FOCP welcomed five new board members in 2024 and one in 2025. Current board members include Gary Lustic (president), Dan Jaffe (treasurer), Judie Bernstein, Joe Butler, Em Ezell, Judy Heyer, Keven Larkin, Sylvia Munodawafa, Thomas Naypauer, Rosemary Pierce and Eric Yarham. Longtime board members Molly McGuigan, Lisa Manzari and Dori Nelson-Hollis stepped off after serving multiple years. The board is grateful for their dedicated service, as well as for the support of its members and donors.

FOCP is currently working with the city to determine membership benefits for the 2025 season. It’s members believe it’s more important than ever for community-supported organizations like FOCP to band together for the good of Cleveland Heights and the wider community. FOCP looks forward to a successful 2025 season and invites the community to learn more about its efforts at friendsofcainpark.org and on Facebook and Instagram. With continued membership growth, FOCP is positioned to ensure Cain Park’s legacy thrives for future generations as a vibrant centerpiece of our community.