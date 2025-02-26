FFHL launches Trees for Tommy campaign

The Feb. 16 Coventry PEACE Park ribbon-cutting event was fun for all on a snowy Sunday! An overflow crowd joined organizers inside Coventry Village Library for hot cocoa and a few short speeches. Then, it was out to the cardinal for a ceremonial ribbon cutting surrounded by kids and grown-ups enjoying the new play equipment.

Afterward, the Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries (FFHL) welcomed more than a hundred friends and neighbors to its Cabin Fever Family Friendly Fundraiser at the Grog Shop. With the support of local businesses, guests enjoyed performances by the Heights Barbershop Quartet and Opus 216, as well as a delicious buffet.

With a video greeting from Tommy Fello (https://youtu.be/2cFedbH3gZ4), FFHL launched Trees for Tommy, its spring-summer campaign to buy additional trees and native plants and shrubs for Coventry PEACE Park. (Did you know that Tommy has been planting trees for decades?)

Coventry PEACE Park needs trees in the South and North groves, and native plants and shrubs in its gardens. The most immediate need is funding five medium and five large trees for the South Grove by March 27, so FFHL can order trees for in time for spring planting.

Learn more at fundforheightslibrary.org.