Dobama's 'anti-gala' will celebrate 65 years

On April 5, 6–10 p.m., Dobama Theatre will host the aptly titled “Not Another F**king Gala” at the Grog Shop. The event will mark the theater’s 65th year of bucking the system, creating community, pushing boundaries, and provoking an examination of the contemporary world through Off-Broadway theater productions.

Curated by Dobama’s Artistic Director Nathan Motta, the entertainment is sure to wow! This alternative-themed fundraiser will feature burlesque performances by Bella Sin and friends, drag performances by local queens including Veranda L’Ni and Dr. Lady J, music by DJ Candi Fresca, and much more. The evening will be hosted by emcee Ken Schneck, executive director of The Buckeye Flame.

The event will also provide an exclusive first look at Dobama’s 25/26 Season and plans for the theater’s future. Supporters are invited to contribute to that future by bidding on unique prizes and experiences in the gala’s silent auction.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with an exclusive VIP Happy Hour. During the main event, beginning at 7 p.m., Chef Rasul Welch will cater the food.

But the night doesn’t end at 10 p.m.—the Anti-Gala After Party will keep the party going and feature live music by Cleveland-based band Apostle Jones.

The full host committee for the event comprises Carter Bays of “How I Met Your Mother,” James Beard Award-nominee Doug Katz, Jonathan Freeman of Disney’s “Aladdin,” and other longtime friends and supporters of Dobama, including Teddi Bianchi, James F. Brown and Jean T. Stevenson, Joyce and Pat Casey, Jonathan Freeman, Christine Howey, Laura Kepley and George R. Brant, Veranda L’Ni, Nancy Levin, Ken Schneck, and Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and additional information, visit dobama.org/nafg or contact the Dobama Box Office (216-932-3396) during office hours, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dobama’s Board of Directors includes Rachel Zake, Caroline Jackson Smith, Austin Kilpatrick, Killeen Vogel, Donna Korn, Marian Fairman, Chennelle Bryant-Harris, Kristi Glasier, Rosalind Madorsky, Hedy Milgrom, Marissa Moore, Daisha Olmeda, Debra Rosenthal, Eric Schmiedl, Trinidad Snider, Kate Vlasek, and Thomas Zipp.