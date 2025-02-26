'Check Out a Human Book' at Heights Libraries

Have you ever made assumptions about a person, only to discover you were completely wrong once you actually talked to them?

Heights Libraries is encouraging everyone to open themselves to new experiences and interactions with its “Check Out a Human Book” program on March 20, 6:30–8:30 p.m., at the Lee Road Library.

The program is part of the Human Library, an international, nonprofit program that provides the public with the opportunity to talk with a person (a “human book”) who is different from them to learn more about that person’s unique life experiences and knowledge.

“Through positive, personal dialogue, the library’s goals are to encourage new ideas and ways of thinking, to celebrate differences and to promote community building,” said Gail Reese, Adult Services associate and one of the program’s organizers.

The Human Library program was founded in Copenhagen in 2000. According to the organization’s website, “The original event was open eight hours a day for four days straight and featured over 50 different titles. The broad selection of books provided readers with ample choice to challenge their stereotypes.”

Since then, 85 countries have held their own Human Library programs, including many in the United States.

“Cleveland Heights and University Heights are wonderfully diverse communities, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still benefit from a program like this that encourages us to walk in someone else’s shoes for an evening,” said Reese.

To "read" a "human book," register at heightslibrary.org.