Mayor Bibb to honor CH Council Member Russell

In a special recognition of community leaders making an impact, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has selected Cleveland Heights City Council Vice President and longtime union leader Davida Russell as one of his Hidden Figures for Black History Month. The honor acknowledges Russell’s commitment to labor rights, advocacy, and community service.

A celebration luncheon will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cleveland City Hall.

“We are proud to recognize Davida Russell as one of our Hidden Figures for Black History Month,” said Mayor Bibb. “Her work with labor organizations and her dedication to improving the lives of working families exemplify the values of leadership and service. Her impact will be felt for generations to come.”

Russell expressed gratitude for the honor, stating, “It is a privilege to be acknowledged for doing the work I am so passionate about. Advocacy is about making a difference, and I am committed to continuing this mission for our community.”

Russell—a dedicated union leader, state president of the Coalition of Labor Union Women (CLUW), and chair of the NAACP labor committee at the state and local level—has long championed the rights of workers and the betterment of communities throughout the state and especially Northeast Ohio. Her efforts in fostering inclusivity, fair wages, and social justice have earned her widespread respect among labor unions, civic organizations, and the community alike.

