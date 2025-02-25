LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS / Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights

FEBRUARY 4, 2025, regular meeting

Present were President Malia Lewis, Gabe Crenshaw, Jodi Sourini, and Phil Trimble. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. Dan Heintz was excused, attending an education equity conference in Washington D.C. The meeting ran two hours.

Awards and recognition

Superintendent Kirby recognized the winners of the Martin Luther King, “No Lie Can Live Forever,” essay contest. The winners are sixth-grader Marshall Breedlove, seventh-graders Karina Brown, Angelique Momient, and Larissa Rose; and eighth-graders Laila Briggs, Ian Wendorf, and Camryn Williams. Perry Noki, Josie Rodney, Angelique Momient, Naomi Mela, and Daisy Negus shared their work at the meeting.

Superintendent Kirby thanked all staff members who rushed to the high school upon learning that the building across the street was on fire on Jan. 24. Members of the operations and security departments dedicated time and effort (including staying on the roof to dampen embers) during the night and over the weekend to ensure that the school building would be safe for returning students and staff. She specifically recognized Kurtis Cummings, Tigue Dague, Deuanta Jackson, Robert Manning, Ricky Newman, James Patton Jr., Norman Strickland, and Ricky Watters for their effort and dedication.

Tiger team members for January were recognized.

Public comment

Community member Angel Fasolo stated that the district unfairly blames families and others rather than taking responsibility for district violations of student and staff civil rights. She says she has not alleged that staff have engaged in sexual misconduct.

Alexa New, Canterbury PTA president, thanked the superintendent for her swift communication regarding growing concerns related to immigration policy changes. She appreciates the district’s commitment to protecting all students in light of recent immigration enforcement policies. She asked that the district continue to provide communication and transparency for families.

Consent agenda

The consent agenda was approved, including board approval of the Evolve contract for bag scanners to be installed at school entrances.

Superintendent’s report

Superintendent Kirby said discussions continue regarding equity policy goals and professional learning opportunities. Data are being reviewed, in particular regarding testing and assessments, behavior, attendance, and buildings.

The Annual College and Career Prep Family Information night took place with TriC in January. The district is searching for a new director of the career technical planning district.

The Heights Barbershoppers received outstanding ratings, with the women’s ensemble winning audience favorite at the Ohio Music Association contest. The One Act Festival featured short plays directed and performed by the drama club.

In January, the Heights Family Resource Center held a coat giveaway and family engagement night.

Monticello school name change

Dr. Gregory Hutchins of Howard University and Revolutionary ED conducted a community engagement evaluation regarding the renaming of Monticello Middle School. The purpose of renaming is to align the school identity with contemporary values and equity commitment, address concerns regarding the historical implications of the name, and ensure transparency and stakeholder engagement.

His team conducted three focus group sessions with students and staff. They held meetings with staff and the community. They conducted school and community surveys. People who attended the focus groups and meetings had no opposition to the name change. However, many alumni and staff felt a strong connection to the name of the school and the street. Some people questioned the financial cost of the name change compared to other financial needs of the district. Others acknowledged the historical significance and the name’s connection to a slave plantation and questioned the equity of maintaining such a name given the current demographics of the student body. The survey results showed that, overall, students, staff, and families support the name change whereas alumni oppose it. [Details can be found in the PowerPoint, available on the Feb. 4 meeting agenda, which can be found on BoardDocs.]

Dr. Hutchins noted that the board needs to balance its equity commitment, the financial impact, the alumni perspectives, and current students’ needs in making their decision.

Dr. Hutchins took questions from the board, which then offered comments. Ms. Crenshaw said the name violates the district’s equity policy and harms current students. Mr. Trimble noted the survey responses were not verifiable and that those results are part of their consideration but not determinative. Superintendent Kirby said the district reached out to the Cleveland Heights Historical Society, which affirmed that the name of the street and school is based on the slave plantation once owned by Thomas Jefferson. President Lewis and Ms. Sourini said they have received minimal emails or phone calls about the name change. Treasurer Gainer said the estimated cost of the name change is $20,000.

Ms. Lewis wants more feedback from Monticello families and recommended that the board not make a decision at this meeting in light of Heintz’s absence. No action was taken.

Second reading, policy group B

Assistant Superintendent Paul Lombardo presented the second reading, which required no action at this time. Policy 5780, titled Student-Parent Rights, has existed for some time. President Lewis asked how the new parent rights policy enacted by the state legislature will affect it. Mr. Lombardo said the district’s policy will likely need revision, as will other current policies of the district. He will await guidance from NEOLA and the community regarding the changes and new language, after which he will bring it to the board for a vote.

Policies 7540.09 and 5500 address AI. Mr. Trimble asked that some of the language be clarified and endorsed the district’s policies on the use of AI as a tool but also the district’s commitment to academic honesty.

Treasurer’s report

Mr. Gainer will retire in July after 30 years of service. He described an immense sense of pride for all the district accomplished during his tenure, and he commended the board on always being engaged and student focused. He presented his “Three Things:”

1) Internal accounting controls to prevent fraud, protect assets, and ensure compliance with financial regulations include reconciliations, access controls, segregation of duties, and physical controls over assets.

2) E-Rate, Schools and Libraries Program of the Universal Service Fund, reimburses schools and libraries for telecommunication, internet access, and internal connections. The district received $230,000 in fiscal year 2024, with $524,000 pending for 2025. The current Federal Communications Commission administration apparently is considering cancelling this program.

3) Medicaid reimburses the district for therapy services that are provided mainly within individualized education programs. The district received $543,000 in fiscal year 2024. The future of these payments is at risk under the new administration at the federal and state levels, as is money currently being received through a variety of programs and grants.

President’s report

Ms. Lewis thanked board members and the superintendent for covering for her during her medical absence. She affirmed her commitment to students’ bodies, hearts, and minds and to families in the district and assured that the commitment to all of them will not change due to recent policy changes by the government.

LWV observer: Paula Goodwin

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.